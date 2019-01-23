49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Progressing well
Garoppolo, who is bouncing back from a torn left ACL, was recently seen throwing at the 49ers' facility for the first time since suffering his injury back on Sept. 23, the Sacramento Bee reports.
GM John Lynch noted that Garoppolo -- who "hasn't had any setbacks" -- is "doing really well," with the team hopeful that the QB will be fully cleared by May or June, in time for OTAs. With that in mind, Garoppolo is on track to be ready for training camp, at which time he'll look to build chemistry with the rest of the team's offense, a unit that was keyed in 2018 by TE George Kittle and figures to be bolstered this offseason via free agency, the draft and the return to health of several players bouncing back from injury.
