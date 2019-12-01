Garoppolo completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed three times for five yards and lost a fumble.

Garoppolo went for it all on fourth-and-2 on San Francisco's opening drive and was rewarded with a 33-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel. Unfortunately for Garoppolo, things only went downhill from there, as the 49ers finished with more yards rushing than passing. Garoppolo couldn't replicate his early fourth-down success in a critical fourth-quarter situation, as his fourth-and-1 pass to George Kittle from Baltimore's 35-yard line with 6:35 remaining fell incomplete. The Ravens milked the rest of the clock before breaking a 17-17 tie with a field goal as time expired. Garoppolo will bring a 21:10 TD:INT into another difficult road matchup against the Saints in Week 14.