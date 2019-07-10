Garoppolo (knee) anticipates having no restrictions for the start of training camp July 27, Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old quarterback mostly was limited to 7-on-7 drills throughout the offseason program, eventually taking one snap in 11-on-11s at the end of June minicamp. The 49ers presumably will monitor his workload throughout training camp and preseason, but it sounds like Garoppolo will be cleared for full-team drills. He'll be surrounded by a deep group of pass catchers, with George Kittle locked in at tight end while a slew of players compete for snaps at running back and wide receiver.