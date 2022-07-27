Garoppolo passed his physical Tuesday, which means he has recovered from his shoulder injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Garoppolo is healthy again after undergoing shoulder surgery March 8. The quarterback passing his physical should allow the 49ers to ramp up trade talks involving Garoppolo, but San Francisco has already made it clear that the veteran signal caller isn't part of the team's future, as the 49ers plan to build around 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance under center.
