Garoppolo relayed Monday that his rehabilitation from a torn ACL in his left knee is going well, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "It feels good," Garoppolo said. "Obviously there are some things that we're limited with. The side-to-side lateral stuff is still questionable but I'm happy where I'm at now."

Garoppolo managed just three appearances before suffering the serious knee injury near the conclusion of a Week 3 loss at Kansas City on Sept. 23, forcing him to injured reserve on Sept. 26 and thrusting him into recovery mode after surgery on Oct. 3. He didn't need any crutches whatsoever by Nov. 21, when he viewed practice as a spectator, and was able to take in games from the sideline for the final month-plus of the regular season. If his eight starts with the 49ers is extrapolated over 16 games, his line reads 4,520 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on 64.5 percent passing, which translates to a 92.7 quarterback rating. Improved personnel at the skill positions and more familiarity with the weapons around him will help Garoppolo's development, which he expects to continue at some point during OTAs in May and June.