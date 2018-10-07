49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Rehab should be 'obstacle-free'
During Wednesday's surgery, Garoppolo only needed the ACL in his left knee repaired, suggesting his rehab should be "obstacle-free," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The brief time span (10 days) between the injury and procedure was the first sign Garoppolo's knee injury was on the less severe side. In his report, Rapoport relayed that there was additional damage within Garoppolo's left knee, but it was minor relative to the ACL tear. Due to the timing and seeming lack of severity of the injury, Garoppolo is a decent bet to be ready for the 2019 regular-season opener. While he embarks on his rehab effort, the 49ers will be guided by quarterback C.J. Beathard for the rest of the current campaign.
