Garoppolo, who is bouncing back from shoulder surgery that he underwent in March, has reportedly resumed throwing, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

While that's a step in the right direction for the QB as training camp approaches, it remains to be seen when Garoppolo will be cleared to practice fully. As the 30-year-old's injury recovery progresses, look for the focus to soon shift on where he'll be playing in 2022. Though Garoppolo is still on the 49ers' roster, there remains an expectation that he's a candidate to be traded, with Trey Lance seemingly poised to handle the team's starting signal-caller duties this coming season. Per Barrows, the Browns, Seahawks and Texans are among the teams that could potentially look into adding Garoppolo.