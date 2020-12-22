Garoppolo (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo will return to practice Tuesday, opening the 21-day evaluation window to be activated from IR. With the 49ers out of the playoff hunt, they weren't expected to bring back Garoppolo this season. However, Nick Mullens (elbow) is done for the season, and practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson is in COVID-19 protocol, leaving C.J. Beathard as the only healthy option for San Francisco. Even with the uncertainty in the quarterback room, coach Kyle Shanahan said he'd be very surprised if Garoppolo plays again this year, according to Wagoner.
