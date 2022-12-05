Garoppolo sustained a broken foot Sunday against the Dolphins and will miss the remainder of the season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo exited Sunday's game on the 49ers' first possession and had to be carted to the locker room. He'll require surgery to address his broken foot and will be unavailable for the final five games of the year. The 31-year-old completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 23 times for 33 yards and two scores over 11 appearances during the regular season. Brock Purdy stepped in as a replacement during Sunday's game and led the 49ers to a win, and he's in line to serve as the team's starting quarterback down the stretch. However, coach Kyle Shanahan also said Sunday that the team will likely also need to bring in another quarterback.