Garoppolo won't return to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins due to a left foot injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
What was initially called an ankle issue for Garoppolo now has been reclassified by the 49ers. In any case, the severity of the injury isn't known, but Brock Purdy at least will direct the team's offense for the rest of Week 13. Garoppolo's status for next Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers may become clearer in the coming days.
