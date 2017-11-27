49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores in relief

Garoppolo completed both of his pass attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown and added a four-yard run during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.

Is it Garoppolo time in San Francisco? It looks that way after the trade-acquisition was pushed into action after C.J. Beathard took a rough hit. Garoppolo promptly scrambled around and hit Louis Murphy for a 10-yard score as time expired. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been very patient with Garoppolo given the complexity of San Francisco's offense, but it'll be tough to keep him out of the lineup even if Beathard is OK given how well he played in very limited opportunities on Sunday.