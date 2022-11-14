Garoppolo completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 240 yards and rushed five times for three yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Garoppolo failed to throw for a touchdown for the first time this season, but he punched in a rushing score from one yard out on his third quarterback sneak of the game. The veteran signal-caller has been fairly consistent in 2022 -- contrary to what we've seen in previous years -- and he just got more weapons back from injury following the bye week. Garoppolo's high floor makes him a great bye week fill-in for Week 11 when the 49ers take on the Cardinals next Monday.