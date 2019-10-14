49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams
Garoppolo completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 243 yards and an interception Sunday against the Rams. He also carried five times for your yards and a touchdown in the 20-7 win.
Garoppolo took what the defense gave him, completing 73 percent of his passes while averaging a modest 7.4 yards per attempt. He threw an unfortunate interception at the goal line in the second quarter and went into halftime tied, but he scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put his team ahead for good. Garoppolo has done enough to win each of his five outings this season, but he's exceeded 250 passing yards just twice and his 7:5 TD:INT leaves plenty to be desired from a fantasy perspective. With that said, he'll face a favorable matchup in next Sunday's road game against the Redskins.
