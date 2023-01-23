Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will have an X-ray on his injured foot Tuesday, Eric Williams of FoxSports.com reports.

Garoppolo broke his left foot in Week 13 and appears to be in the final stages of rehab, as he resumed work on a side field during practice in advance of the divisional-round matchup against Dallas. The veteran quarterback will undergo more tests Tuesday to confirm his progress, but Shanahan added that he'd be very surprised if Garoppolo was cleared for the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy will continue to lead the 49ers' offense, while Josh Johnson operates as the backup, but if the 49ers defeat the Eagles, Garoppolo may be able to serve as the primary backup in a potential Super Bowl matchup, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.