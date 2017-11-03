49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Set to be active as backup

Garoppolo will be serve as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he can't promise Garoppolo will play this season, emphasizing that Tuesday's trade was made with a focus on 2018 and beyond. Regardless, the team's recent acquisition will be active Sunday, as the 49ers are only carrying two quarterbacks on their roster. Despite what Shanahan said earlier in the week, it's seemingly only a matter of time before Garoppolo replaces struggling starter C.J. Beathard. The 49ers presumably will want to get a close look at their new quarterback before making any major decisions in the offseason. It's possible the team signs Garoppolo to an extension before he plays, as a strong finish to the season would drive up his price.