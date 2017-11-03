49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Set to be active as backup
Garoppolo will be serve as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he can't promise Garoppolo will play this season, emphasizing that Tuesday's trade was made with a focus on 2018 and beyond. Regardless, the team's recent acquisition will be active Sunday, as the 49ers are only carrying two quarterbacks on their roster. Despite what Shanahan said earlier in the week, it's seemingly only a matter of time before Garoppolo replaces struggling starter C.J. Beathard. The 49ers presumably will want to get a close look at their new quarterback before making any major decisions in the offseason. It's possible the team signs Garoppolo to an extension before he plays, as a strong finish to the season would drive up his price.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't necessarily play this season•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Unlikely to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Dealt to San Francisco•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Starts preseason strong•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Entrenched as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Dealing with minor leg injury•
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...