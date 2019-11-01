Garoppolo completed 28 of 37 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also rushed three times for two yards.

Garoppolo was masterful through the first three quarters in particular, setting a career high in touchdown throws by hitting four different pass catchers for scores. He started with a 30-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle in the closing seconds of the first quarter and followed up with scoring tosses of seven, one and 21 yards to Kendrick Bourne, Emmanuel Sanders and Dante Pettis, respectively. Although he had a relatively quiet fourth quarter in comparison, Garoppolo was able to lead a key 11-play drive to kill the remaining 4:35 of clock after the Cardinals had closed to 28-25, firing an 11-yard pass to Ross Dwelley at the 2:00 minute warning on 3rd-and-9 to seal the victory. The performance was Garoppolo's first completely turnover-free effort of the season, and he'll look to follow it up in another NFC West showdown against the Seahawks in Week 10.