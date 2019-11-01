49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sets career milestone in win
Garoppolo completed 28 of 37 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also rushed three times for two yards.
Garoppolo was masterful through the first three quarters in particular, setting a career high in touchdown throws by hitting four different pass catchers for scores. He started with a 30-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle in the closing seconds of the first quarter and followed up with scoring tosses of seven, one and 21 yards to Kendrick Bourne, Emmanuel Sanders and Dante Pettis, respectively. Although he had a relatively quiet fourth quarter in comparison, Garoppolo was able to lead a key 11-play drive to kill the remaining 4:35 of clock after the Cardinals had closed to 28-25, firing an 11-yard pass to Ross Dwelley at the 2:00 minute warning on 3rd-and-9 to seal the victory. The performance was Garoppolo's first completely turnover-free effort of the season, and he'll look to follow it up in another NFC West showdown against the Seahawks in Week 10.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Efficient in huge win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles in rain•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Overcomes turnover plague in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Slings it against Cincy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...