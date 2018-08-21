Garoppolo and his fellow healthy starters on offense figure to play up to halftime in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garoppolo is thus an option in DFS formats this week before he sees little-to-no action in the 49ers' preseason finale on Aug. 30. Garoppolo's status as the team's franchise QB was cemented by his lucrative offseason contract extension, and optimism regarding his 2018 fantasy prospects abound due to his strong finish last year after being gifted to the 49ers from the Patriots. Looking ahead, Garoppolo will be supported by a revamped running attack led by Jerick McKinnon (calf) and a pass-catching corps featuring wideouts Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, as well as tight end George Kittle (shoulder). While McKinnon and Kittle are currently sidelined, they are both expected back by Week 1.