49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Should play through second quarter Saturday
Garoppolo and his fellow healthy starters on offense figure to play up to halftime in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garoppolo is thus an option in DFS formats this week before he sees little-to-no action in the 49ers' preseason finale on Aug. 30. Garoppolo's status as the team's franchise QB was cemented by his lucrative offseason contract extension, and optimism regarding his 2018 fantasy prospects abound due to his strong finish last year after being gifted to the 49ers from the Patriots. Looking ahead, Garoppolo will be supported by a revamped running attack led by Jerick McKinnon (calf) and a pass-catching corps featuring wideouts Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, as well as tight end George Kittle (shoulder). While McKinnon and Kittle are currently sidelined, they are both expected back by Week 1.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Piles up yards early•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't play much again Saturday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Has quiet preseason debut•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Starting preseason opener•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Building chemistry with Garcon•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Signs long-term deal with San Francisco•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...