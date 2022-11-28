Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo (knee) made it out of Sunday's win against the Saints "OK" and will be able to practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo endured one sack and six quarterback hits Sunday, one of which was a roughing the passer penalty when he took a shot to his left knee early in the third quarter. He didn't miss a snap and completed 26 of 37 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing four times for four yards. Afterward, Garoppolo told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that he was dealing with soreness in the knee in question, which Shanahan reiterated Monday. Still, it appears Garoppolo will be fine moving forward.