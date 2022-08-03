Garoppolo (shoulder) went through a throwing regimen on a side field at the same time as the 49ers practiced Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The roughly hour-long session included a variety of passes, including up to 50 yards in the air and numerous 25-yarders while rolling out to the left and right. GM John Lynch noted that Garoppolo is "doing a really job (of) building his stamina in his throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively." After undergoing surgery on March 8 to address a torn capsule in his right throwing shoulder, Garoppolo reported to training camp last Tuesday and promptly passed a physical. At the same time, coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers were moving on from Garoppolo to 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance under center, making the veteran QB available via trade.