49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Signs long-term deal with San Francisco
Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed Thursday on a five-year, $137.5 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
It was a foregone conclusion that San Francisco would extend Garoppolo to a long-term deal after he led the team to a 5-0 record as starter following his midseason acquisition from New England while throwing for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions across six total appearances. Despite having only seven career starts to his name over his four NFL campaigns, Garoppolo's late-season success with the 49ers resulted in him being lavished with the largest contract in NFL history in terms of average annual salary ($27.5 million per year). The huge financial investment puts significant pressure on Garoppolo heading into 2018, but the quality numbers he was able to put up with a lackluster supporting cast offers optimism that his production will take another leap forward with the return of top wideout Pierre Garcon (neck) from injury, in addition to the likelihood that the 49ers add more weapons to the passing game via free agency and/or the draft during the offseason.
