Garoppolo (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Garoppolo's lack of reps for the second practice in a row doesn't come as much of a surprise after coach Kyle Shanahan hinted earlier this week that he wasn't counting on the quarterback to be available for Sunday's game against the Giants while he tends to a high-ankle sprain. Nick Mullens has taken the first-team reps during the Niners' first two practices of the week and is expected to draw his first start since 2018 after coming on in relief of an injured Garoppolo to complete eight of 11 attempts for 71 yards and an interception in last weekend's win over the Jets.
