Garoppolo completed 17 of 25 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals. He added eight yards on four carries.

Garoppolo didn't put up big numbers in the 49ers Week 1, so he corrected the records on his second shot of the season. The Bengals didn't put up much resistance early, giving Garoppolo a wide open Marquise Goodwin for a 38-yard touchdown. Garoppolo had an ill-advised pick during the contest, but it was undoubtably an improvement over the opener. Next up Sunday is a Pittsburgh defense that has struggled early this season.