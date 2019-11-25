49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Solid effort in blowout win
Garoppolo completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.
The 49ers' rushing attack was bottled up for the fourth-straight week, but Garoppolo was there to shoulder the load with another efficient day at the office. The polarizing quarterback is averaging 310.5 yards and 2.8 touchdowns across those four contests where opposing defenses attempted to take the running game out of the equation, and those are numbers that may silence the gunslinger's nationwide critics that arose during San Francisco's undefeated first half of the season. We could see more of the same from Garoppolo next week as the Ravens have been tougher against opposing rushing attacks compared to aerial assaults.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Huge performance in comeback win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Commits three turnovers•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sets career milestone in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Efficient in huge win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles in rain•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...