Garoppolo completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

The 49ers' rushing attack was bottled up for the fourth-straight week, but Garoppolo was there to shoulder the load with another efficient day at the office. The polarizing quarterback is averaging 310.5 yards and 2.8 touchdowns across those four contests where opposing defenses attempted to take the running game out of the equation, and those are numbers that may silence the gunslinger's nationwide critics that arose during San Francisco's undefeated first half of the season. We could see more of the same from Garoppolo next week as the Ravens have been tougher against opposing rushing attacks compared to aerial assaults.