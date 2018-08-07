Garoppolo is scheduled to start Thursday's preseason game against Dallas, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will adhere to the usual pattern for a starting quarterback, playing into the second quarter in the second preseason game and then handling the entire first half in the third game (he'll sit out the preseason finale). While many teams now hold their top quarterback out for the opener, the Niners understandably want Garoppolo to get plenty of live reps in preparation for his first full season as a starter.

