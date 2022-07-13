Garoppolo, who is on the mend from the shoulder surgery that he underwent in March, has reportedly resumed throwing, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

While the fact that he's throwing again is a step in the right direction for Garoppolo as training camp approaches, it's unclear if he'll be able to fully practice by the end of the month. As the 30-year-old progresses in his recovery from surgery, look for the focus to soon shift on where he'll be playing in 2022. Though Garoppolo is still on the 49ers roster, he remains a candidate to be traded, with Trey Lance seemingly poised to handle starting duties this coming season. Per Barrows, the Browns, Seahawks and Texans are among the teams that could look into acquiring Garoppolo.