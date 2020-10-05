Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles that he's "not sure, totally" whether Garoppolo (ankle) will be available Week 5, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

"I know he'll have a good workout here Monday and Tuesday, and hopefully he'll be good to go for Wednesday," Shanahan said, "but I'm not sure yet." Garoppolo has yet to return to practice since suffering a sprained ankle Week 2. Nick Mullens threw two interceptions (including a pick-six) and fumbled once en route to being benched mid-game Sunday, and though C.J. Beathard looked competent upon entering the lineup late, the 49ers are desperate to get Garoppolo back in the driver's seat. San Francisco currently sits at the bottom of the NFC West with a 2-2 record.