Garoppolo and the 49ers have agreed to a restructured one-year deal to keep the QB with the team through the upcoming season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the agreement contains no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses, ensuring that Garoppolo will stay with the 49ers this season to back up Trey Lance but have the ability to hit free agency afterward. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Garoppolo's base salary for 2022 has been lowered to $6.5 million fully guaranteed, with a chance for the veteran signal-caller to make nearly $10 million more in incentives.