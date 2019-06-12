Garoppolo (knee) is doing individual drills and 7-on-7 work at mandatory minicamp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo has been throwing on a field since January and participating in 7-on-7 sessions throughout the offseason program. He's on track to participate in full-team practices at the start of training camp, but his mobility may be limited for the foreseeable future while he plays with a large brace over his surgically repaired knee. The typical outcome for quarterbacks returning from ACL tears is that they're able to play the next season but aren't quite at their best. Then again, Deshaun Watson ran for 551 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries last season, also completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 8.2 YPA with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Watson suffered his ACL tear in early November of 2017, while Garoppolo's happened in late September last year.

