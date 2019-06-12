49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still doing 7-on-7s
Garoppolo (knee) is doing individual drills and 7-on-7 work at mandatory minicamp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo has been throwing on a field since January and participating in 7-on-7 sessions throughout the offseason program. He's on track to participate in full-team practices at the start of training camp, but his mobility may be limited for the foreseeable future while he plays with a large brace over his surgically repaired knee. The typical outcome for quarterbacks returning from ACL tears is that they're able to play the next season but aren't quite at their best. Then again, Deshaun Watson ran for 551 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries last season, also completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 8.2 YPA with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Watson suffered his ACL tear in early November of 2017, while Garoppolo's happened in late September last year.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Cleared for 7-on-7 drills•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will don knee brace in 2019•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected back for training camp•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ahead of schedule in rehab•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Progressing well•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Rehab going as planned•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...