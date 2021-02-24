San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Wednesday in his appearance on "The Eye Test for Two" podcast that he has no doubt Garoppolo (ankle) will be the team's Week 1 starter in 2021.

Lynch did stipulate "if he's injury-free" when he was asked about his commitment to Garoppolo, who missed 13 games in 2018 and 10 in 2020. There's been talk of the team pursuing Deshaun Watson, but it isn't clear the Texans will comply with their star quarterback's trade request, and even if they do, San Francisco can't match the draft-pick capital the Dolphins and Jets have to offer. Garoppolo has two years remaining on his five-year, $137.5 million contract, with a dead-cap charge of only $2.8 million if he's traded or released this offseason. Lynch may expect Garoppolo to keep the starting job, but that doesn't mean the 49ers GM won't consider other options. Garoppolo should have plenty of time this winter and spring to recover from the high-ankle sprain that caused him to miss the second half of the 2020 campaign.