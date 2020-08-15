Garoppolo is still wearing "a light brace" contradicting a previous report that the QB was brace free, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The distinction hardly matters, as Garoppolo was excellent last season while wearing a brace. Perhaps his mundane rushing total (62 yards in 2019) could improve once the 28-year-old officially sheds the brace, and it's entirely possible the team is just being over cautious with their star QB, allowing Garoppolo to have the full extent of his mobility come the regular season. With George Kittle locked down to a long-term extension Thursday, Garoppolo should be poised for another successful season so long as Deebo Samuel, who had offseason surgery on his foot, returns closer to the start of the season as expected.