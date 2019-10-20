49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles in rain
Garoppolo completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and an interception while rushing the ball four times for 20 yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Offense was at a premium on a wet and muddy field, putting a damper on Garoppolo's numbers, but he did just enough to keep the Niners undefeated. He's failed to top 200 passing yards three times in six games this season, and Garoppolo will face a tough test in Week 8 on the road against a stingy Panthers secondary coming off its bye week.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Overcomes turnover plague in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Slings it against Cincy•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Modest numbers in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Plays entire first half against KC•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...