Garoppolo completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and an interception while rushing the ball four times for 20 yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.

Offense was at a premium on a wet and muddy field, putting a damper on Garoppolo's numbers, but he did just enough to keep the Niners undefeated. He's failed to top 200 passing yards three times in six games this season, and Garoppolo will face a tough test in Week 8 on the road against a stingy Panthers secondary coming off its bye week.