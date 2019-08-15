49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles through awful practice
Garoppolo was intercepted on five consecutive snaps Wednesday at practice, Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports.
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area notes that Garoppolo rebounded at the end of practice with some nice throws in the red zone and two-minute drill. Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't sound too worried about the ugly day for his starting quarterback, noting that Garoppolo will have plenty of time to work out of his slump before Week 1. This isn't the first report of the 27-year-old struggling at training camp, but all will be forgotten if he handles himself well in preseason appearances. It isn't yet clear if Garoppolo will get the start in Monday's exhibition against Denver.
