Garoppolo completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 200 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta. He also registered six rushing yards on two carries.

Garoppolo and the 49ers dropped a second game in three weeks, this time in an upset defeat to the Falcons. The 28-year-old quarterback has been contained to 200 or fewer passing yards in two of his past three outings, with the 49ers being held under 23 points during each of those instances. In Garoppolo's other 12 appearances thus far in 2019, San Francisco has been held under 23 points on just two occasions, and he is averaging 240 passing yards per game. Garoppolo is liable to piece together an impressive stat sheet any given Sunday, but his odds are less than favorable with a Week 16 matchup against the Rams' top-10 pass defense awaiting on the docket.