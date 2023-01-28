Garoppolo (foot) has already been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but the quarterback left the possibility open of returning for the Super Bowl if the 49ers advance, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Garoppolo's rehabilitation from a broken foot has been progressing well -- despite his unavailability for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles -- with the quarterback's only limitation being his ability to sprint at full speed. The veteran signal-caller will need the 49ers to advance past Philadelphia on Sunday in addition to his foot to fully healing before Feb. 12 for him to suit up again this season. If that scenario unfolds and Garoppolo is good to go for the Super Bowl, he would likely be the backup to Brock Purdy given the latter's success this postseason.