Garoppolo has met with a foot specialist and confirmed that he won't need to undergo surgery to address his high-ankle sprain, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garoppolo's meeting with foot specialist Dr. Bob Anderson affirmed the advice of San Francisco's team doctors, so the signal-caller will continue to rest his ankle with the intention of testing it out for a possible return at a later date. High-ankle sprains normally carry a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable, and general manager John Lynch confirmed that if Garoppolo doesn't come along on schedule, surgery could come back into play as an option. In the meantime, Nick Mullens will start for the 49ers, with C.J. Beathard serving as his primary backup.