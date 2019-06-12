Garoppolo (knee) took a single rep in full team drills during Wednesday's practice, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Garoppolo completed a pass to Dante Pettis on the play, and then the defensive lineman left the field and the 49ers returned to playing 11-on-7. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Garoppolo was not yet cleared for team drills, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, and this single practice rep isn't enough to convince us that has changed. However, even if he didn't fully "return to team drills," this is nonetheless a small step in the right direction for the quarterback who's on the mend from a torn ACL. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to do anything more on the final day of minicamp Thursday. If not, Garoppolo should be back on the field for training camp late next month.