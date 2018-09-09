49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Three interceptions in season-opening loss
Garoppolo completed 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in the 49ers' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards.
Garoppolo actually compiled more passing yardage than may have been expected against a stingy Vikings secondary, but Minnesota ballhawks still victimized him to the tune of three interceptions. The fifth-year pro also lost Marquise Goodwin to a quadriceps injury for a portion of the contest, although he displayed a strong connection with both George Kittle and rookie Dante Pettis. Given the adverse circumstances of a road matchup against an elite defense, Garoppolo's afternoon wasn't a total washout by fantasy standards, and he certainly provided enough reason for optimism. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 2 matchup against the Lions.
