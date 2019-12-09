49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws for four scores in win
Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 349 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints.
Garoppolo was able to keep up with the great Drew Brees (349 yards and five touchdowns) blow-for-blow in an exciting shootout between NFC powerhouses. The 28-year-old continues to silence the critics who questioned whether the gunslinger could carry the team offensively when the 49ers' elite defense and rushing attack falters. That exact scenario presented itself Sunday, and Garoppolo was calm and collected despite constantly having to play from behind against a future Hall of Famer. Jimmy G has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,245 yards and a decent 25:11 TD:INT ratio through 13 games, numbers that are good enough to justify the big contract granted to him last year while also keeping him in the fantasy conversation as a reliable starting option heading into a plus matchup against Atlanta on Sunday.
