49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two TD passes versus Lions
Garoppolo threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns while completing 18 of 26 pass attempts Sunday against the Lions. He also carried three times for four yards in the 30-27 win.
Garoppolo completed 69 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers, though his numbers were suppressed a bit by a strong effort from the rushing attack. He completed a four-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter and capped off a short drive with an 11-yard strike to Garrett Celek to begin the third. It was a solid bounce-back performance for Garoppolo, who turned the ball over three times while suffering his first loss as the 49ers' starter last week against the Vikings. He'll likely be asked to do more next week as his team looks to keep pace with an explosive Chiefs offense.
