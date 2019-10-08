49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two touchdowns in win
Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 31-3 win over the Browns.
Garoppolo had the luxury of leaning on a dominant running game Monday, as the Niners gained 275 yards on the ground. That allowed the quarterback to operate under relatively less pressure, resulting in his first turnover-free game of the season. Although Garoppolo still didn't dazzle through the air, he certainly did enough to get the job done, tossing a pair of touchdowns in the process. Next up for Garoppolo is a matchup against the Rams, whose defense has yielded 653 yards and eight touchdowns through the air over its current two-game losing streak.
