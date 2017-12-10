49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Tops 300 yards in Week 14 win
Garoppolo completed 20 of 33 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 26-16 win at Houston.
Garoppolo was intercepted in Houston territory during the first quarter, but led a scoring drive capped by a Carlos Hyde run in the second. He added a six-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Celek late in the third quarter after hitting the tight end for a 61-yard gain earlier in the drive. While the former Patriots quarterback hasn't moved the needle much in terms of fantasy production himself, his presence under center has instilled some life into San Francisco's other offensive players. That effect was evident with Hyde here, as the veteran running back's touchdown in this one was his first since Week 6.
