Garoppolo completed 18 of 30 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.
It's the first time this season Garoppolo has tossed multiple TDs, as he hit Tevin Coleman in the first quarter for a nine-yard score before finding Deebo Samuel in the third on a four-yard strike. Garoppolo has increased his passing yards total every week since taking over from Trey Lance (ankle), giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 6 meeting with the Falcons.
