Garoppolo completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 211 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Garoppolo got off to a good start Sunday, leading his team to an early touchdown on the second offensive drive of the game. That's about where the positive reviews end, as the popular quarterback looked like his old, mistake-prone self for the remainder of the contest. Garoppolo's night can best be summed up when he mishandled a snap early in the second half, then tried to save the broken play by throwing it right at a defender for a would-be pick-six had he not already stepped out of his own end zone for a safety prior to throwing the errant pass. To make matters worse for the 1-2 49ers, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) went down on the aforementioned broken play, which does not bode well for Garoppolo and Co. heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Rams' vaunted defensive front on Monday Night Football.