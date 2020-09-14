Garoppolo completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals. He also added nine yards on his only carry.

Garoppolo got off to a quick start by connecting with Raheem Mostert for a 76-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt on his other 32 throws and perhaps suffered from George Kittle (leg) being hampered by an injury, though he did manage to connect with Jerick McKinnon to take the lead in a back-and-forth fourth quarter. All in all it was a solid season debut for Garoppolo, who will look to do more of the same next Sunday against the Jets.