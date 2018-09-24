49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Undergoing surgery in 1-2 weeks
Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee in the next 1-2 weeks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo will wait until swelling in the region diminishes before undergoing the procedure. Coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Monday that Garoppolo's injury is believed to be contained to his ACL, but admitted surgery could reveal additional damage, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. While Garoppolo embarks on a lengthy recovery effort, the 49ers will turn to C.J. Beathard to run the offense.
