Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't optimistic about Garoppolo (foot) returning during the playoffs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers are in good position to qualify even with backup Brock Purdy taking over under center, but it doesn't sound like they'll be counting on Garoppolo, who only has an "outside chance" to be ready by late January according to Shanahan. The good news for Garoppolo is that he avoided a Lisfranc injury and ligament damage, with his recovery from a broken foot expected to take around two months. Ad suggested Garoppolo might be able to return in 7-to-8 weeks if things go well, which would line up with a return for the divisional or conference championship round of the playoffs. Getting there won't be an easy task now that the Niners are down to their third starting QB of the season.