49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Unlikely to start Sunday
Garoppolo isn't expected to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The shocker of the trade deadline to date, Garoppolo's move from New England to San Francisco brings with it a coveted starting gig. That said, his lack of familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook will likely contain him to clipboard duty behind rookie signal caller C.J. Beathard, at least for one contest. Assuming the preceding comes to pass, Shanahan and company will prepare Garoppolo for a Week 10 matchup with the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Dealt to San Francisco•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Starts preseason strong•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Entrenched as Brady's backup•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Dealing with minor leg injury•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Likely still staying in New England•
-
Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not expected to be traded in offseason•
-
Week 9 Streaming Options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.