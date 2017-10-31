49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Unlikely to start Sunday

Garoppolo isn't expected to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The shocker of the trade deadline to date, Garoppolo's move from New England to San Francisco brings with it a coveted starting gig. That said, his lack of familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook will likely contain him to clipboard duty behind rookie signal caller C.J. Beathard, at least for one contest. Assuming the preceding comes to pass, Shanahan and company will prepare Garoppolo for a Week 10 matchup with the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12.