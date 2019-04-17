Garoppolo said Wednesday that he expects to wear a brace on his surgically repaired left knee in 2019, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garoppolo sustained a torn ACL in the knee Week 3 of last season, ending his first full campaign as the 49ers' starting quarterback much earlier than expected. Invested in rehabilitation in the meantime, he's progressed enough in his recovery that he and the team believe he'll be medically cleared by the start of training camp, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. As for the brace, Garoppolo is unsure if it'll be something he wears long term, but he'll at least don one in the fall. The 49ers missed out on the big fish (Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham) on the market this offseason, but the addition of Tevin Coleman bolsters the backfield. Furthermore, the 49ers' receiving corps may be reinforced during April's draft, helping Garoppolo's cause as he returns to the fold.