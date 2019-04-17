49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will don knee brace in 2019
Garoppolo said Wednesday that he expects to wear a brace on his surgically repaired left knee in 2019, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Garoppolo sustained a torn ACL in the knee Week 3 of last season, ending his first full campaign as the 49ers' starting quarterback much earlier than expected. Invested in rehabilitation in the meantime, he's progressed enough in his recovery that he and the team believe he'll be medically cleared by the start of training camp, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. As for the brace, Garoppolo is unsure if it'll be something he wears long term, but he'll at least don one in the fall. The 49ers missed out on the big fish (Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham) on the market this offseason, but the addition of Tevin Coleman bolsters the backfield. Furthermore, the 49ers' receiving corps may be reinforced during April's draft, helping Garoppolo's cause as he returns to the fold.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected back for training camp•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ahead of schedule in rehab•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Progressing well•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Rehab going as planned•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Aiming to work in OTAs•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: No longer using crutches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...