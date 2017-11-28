49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will make first start as 49er
Head coach Kyle Shanahan named Garoppolo the 49ers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Shanahan's decision was likely influenced by the health of C.J. Beathard, who sustained a knee contusion and hip strain in the waning minutes of Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. With 1:07 remaining, Garoppolo took over the offense at the Seattle 23-yard line and drove the 49ers to their sole touchdown of the day on the backs of a four-yard scramble and two completions for 18 yards. His first chance to lead from the get-go comes against a Bears defense that has allowed 233.1 yards passing per game and a 14:4 TD:INT ratio in 11 outings. The cameo could be a short-term deal, though, as Shanahan seemed committed to Beathard prior to Sunday's injuries.
