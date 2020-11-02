Garoppolo (ankle) will miss at least the next six weeks and could miss more time if surgery is required, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If Garoppolo returns on the most optimistic side of his timeline, the Week 14 matchup with Washington comes exactly six weeks after his removal from last week's loss to Seattle. Nick Mullens will start under center while Garoppolo recovers for a 49ers offense that could be without star tight end George Kittle (foot) for the rest of the season.